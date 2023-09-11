A group of activists staged a sit-in in Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) personal office over funding for HIV and AIDS programs Monday, ending with several demonstrators being arrested by Capitol Police.

The demonstration, organized by the groups Housing Works and Health GAP, centered on domestic funding for HIV and AIDS programs as well as reauthorization of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, a global program.

PEPFAR authorization expires on Sept. 30 and has gotten tied into abortion politics as some Republicans worry that funds from the program have indirectly supported abortions, a charge Biden administration officials have dismissed, The Washington Post reported.

Organizers said that seven demonstrators were arrested after about 10 to 15 minutes of being in the office, and that those arrested included Housing Works CEO Charles King and Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell. Capitol Police said that the seven people were arrested on charges of unlawful entry after they refused to cease demonstrating.

The two groups are calling for a “clean” five-year reauthorization of PEPFAR.

McCarthy’s personal office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the incident.