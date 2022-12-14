Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) got emotional as he relayed a message from his daughters to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at Pelosi’s portrait unveiling Wednesday.

In his remarks he lauded Pelosi for her two decades atop the Democratic caucus.

“You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington. And Madam Speaker, I have to say, my girls told me, ‘tell the Speaker how much we admire her,’” Boehner said, choking up at the podium.

“If you couldn’t tell, my girls are Democrats,” he quipped after the crowd applauded.

Boehner, who led House Republicans between 2007 and 2015, served as minority leader during Pelosi’s first stint as Speaker from 2007 to 2011 — when she made history as the first woman in the position.

In 2011, she she returned the gavel to Boehner after House Republicans took control of the chamber.

During his remarks on Wednesday, Boehner said “you and I have disagreed politically on many things over the years, but we were never disagreeable to each other.”

“As you might have heard me say before, you can disagree without being disagreeable,” he added.