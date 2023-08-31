The Capitol attending physician on Thursday said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is “medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” after he appeared to freeze up while taking questions from reporters Wednesday.

Brian Monahan, the attending physician, said he consulted with McConnell and conferred with the GOP leader’s neurology team. He said occasional lightheadedness, which a McConnell spokesperson said the senator experienced following Wednesday’s episode, “is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

McConnell was hospitalized in March after falling at a private dinner. He suffered a concussion and a minor rib fracture.

“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Monahan said in a statement.

Developing.