President Biden is honoring the service of retiring Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley Friday morning by speaking at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute to the general.

Milley assumed the top military role midway through former President Trump’s administration with strong bipartisan support in the Senate. But he also faced controversy during and after Trump’s tenure, with the former president continuing to target Milley since leaving office.

The top general expressed concerns following Biden’s election in 2020 that Trump might attempt to hold onto power. Milley also apologized earlier in 2020 after appearing with Trump at St. John’s Church near the White House shortly after protesters were forcibly dispersed.

The ceremony Friday is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.