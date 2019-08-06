Arkansas on Practice Fields for Fourth Time in Preseason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is practicing for the fourth time this preseason Tuesday morning.

The first 20 minutes were open to the media. The one thing that was different Tuesday morning than in previous open periods was the Attack Drill was back. With the players surrounding it was impossible to see who was doing well. However, afterward, several players were seen congratulating sophomore defensive back Jordon Curtis.

With the offense split up now the quarterbacks had three on one end and two on the other. Junior Nick Starkel and true freshman KJ Jefferson on one end with senior Ben Hicks, junior Jack Lindsey and redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones working together.

Some of the players not seen at practice were true freshman defensive lineman Taurean Carter, sophomore transfer offensive lineman Luke Jones, sophomore wide receiver Daulton Hyatt and true freshman defensive end Eric Gregory.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris will speak to the media today following practice. On Wednesday, Arkansas will practice in full pads for the first time beginning at 10:05 a.m.

The first scrimmage will be Saturday morning beginning at approximately 10:05. It will be closed to the media.