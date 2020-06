In the 2nd round of the MLB Draft, Arkansas signee RHP/SS Masyn Winn was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wynn, who some analyst thought was one of the best all-around high school talent, is from Kingwood HS in Texas, and the first Arkansas signee of the 2020 class taken in the draft.

Prior to Winn, Heston Kjerstad was chosen in the 1st round with the 2nd overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals.