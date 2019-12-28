Arkansas Wide Receiver Arrested for DWI

Arkansas wide receiver, Deon Stewart, was arrested early Saturday morning for DWI.

The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office confirms Stewart was pulled over for driving left of center at about 4AM. He has since been released with a pending court date.

Arkansas head coach Coach Pittman released the following statement: “We are aware of the incident involving Deon Stewart and are gathering information from the proper authorities. Once we have all that information and review it, we will determine his status with our program.“

Stewart missed the 2019 football season due to a torn ACL. However, he hauled in 53 catches and two touchdowns in his first three seasons.