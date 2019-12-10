Ask Mike, The Pittman Hire

The week’s Ask Mike video centers on the hiring of Georgia offensive line and associate head football coach Sam Pittman to be the 34th head football coach at the University of Arkansas. Mike answers various questions about the hire and where Pittman goes moving forward. Questions like:

(1) Was Pittman’s Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek’s first choice?

(2) Was Yuracheck forced to hire Pittman after having his choice of Lane Kiffin blocked by the Arkansas Board of Trustees?

(3) What offense and defense will Pittman employ at Arkansas?

(4) Has he hired any of his coaching staff at this point and who are potential hires?

(5) How is his recruiting going right now?

(6) How much will Pittman be paid and will he take less money to pay his staff more?

(7) What are Pittman’s strengths and weaknesses as someone who now has to turn Arkansas’ struggling football program around?