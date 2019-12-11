D-Mac Officially in HOF

Former Razorback running back Darren McFadden is an official member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He was inducted Tuesday night in ceremonies in New York. One of the most decorated players in Arkansas history and a two-time runner up for the Heisman Trophy, McFadden was the 2007 Player of the Year by the Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News. He racked up 25 first-team All-America honors (six Freshman All-American selections), won the Doak Walker Award twice and is a two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He is the only Razorback in program history to win multiple national awards in his career.

“Growing up in Arkansas I went to a small school, “McFadden told The Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange. “Oak Grove High School. Just to be able to come here, my main goal was to just go to college and being able to up play for the University of Arkansas. It was one of the greatest things I can ever imagine right there. I never even thought about being inducted into the college football hall of fame but it’s one of those honors definitely appreciative of it. ”

McFadden ranks second on the SEC career rushing list with 4,590 yards and averaged 120.8 yards per game during his three-year career, third-best in league history. He rushed for 100 yards or more a school-record 22 times, and is one of only three players in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. His 321 yards vs. South Carolina in 2007 remains tied for the SEC record for rushing yards in a game. He capped his Arkansas campaign with 41 rushing touchdowns, good for second-most in school history.

Other inductees in the 2019 class shared their thought’s on McFadden. “Man, Darren McFadden I remember the times we played against each other,” former Ole Miss linebacker Patrick Willis told The Pig Trail Nation’s Tera Talmadge. “Just a tremendous athlete. Amazing player. I was fortunate to play against him in college and play against him in the NFL and so, just great to be going into the college football hall of fame with him.”

“Darren McFadden, we already have a great relationship,” former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young added. “I’m just proud of him. Jake Plummer, I can’t wait to see him. Patrick Willis, he was attacking me too when we played the 49’ers. “Like dude, stop chasing me.” (laughter) So it’s just a blessing to be going in the class with some of the guys because I have stories an memories that I never told them and I have the opportunity to tell them about it today.”

Mc Fadden paid tribute to those, he said, who helped him along the way. “I always tell people, my dad is one of my biggest critics and so he’s always kept me humble and helped get me to where I am right now,” McFadden explained. “Like John Mays, my high school coach. He’s definitely helped me out a whole lot along the way. Coach Houston Nutt. Those guys are unbelievable guys. I just really appreciate them for all the help that they contributed to me.”