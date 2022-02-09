FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira is one of 30 golfers named to the watch list for the 2022 Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank. The joint announcement was made by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Highlights for Fernandez de Oliveira this season include:

• being 1 of 15 named to the Haskins Award Final Fall Watch List, selected by a panel of Golfweek and Golf Channel writers.

• being the South America Amateur Champion.

• finishing runner-up at the Latin American Amateur Championship.

• four, top-10 finishes in four tournaments, including his first collegiate win (Jackson T. Stephens Cup), his first collegiate runner-up finish (Blessings Collegiate Invitational), his first collegiate third-place finish (Carmel Cup) and a 10th-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate.

• leading Arkansas to five, top-3 finishes in five events including a win at the Blessing Collegiate and the SEC Match Play.

• posting a 69.83 stroke average with 11 of his 12 rounds being par or better.

• being 37th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and the top-ranked golfer from South America.

• being as high as second in the Golf Stat ranking (currently sixth) and as high as third in the GolfWeek/Sagarin rankings (currently ninth).

• Recorded his first career hole-in-one at the Blessings Collegiate.

The 2022 Ben Hogan Award watch list, as determined by the award’s subcommittee, includes: Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech), Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Michael Brennan (Wake Forest), Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson), J.M. Butler (Auburn), Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State), Pierceson Coody (Texas), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Illinois), Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Arkansas), Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest), Nick Gabrelcik (North Florida), Ryan Gerard (North Carolina), Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma), Austin Greaser (North Carolina), Cole Hammer (Texas), Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine), Walker Lee (Texas A&M), Nick Lyerly (UNCG), Palmer Jackson (Notre Dame), Bo Jin (Oklahoma State), RJ Manke (Washington), Logan McAllister (Oklahoma), Trent Phillips (Georgia), James Piot (Michigan State), David Puig (Arizona State), Cameron Sisk (Arizona State), Brian Stark (Oklahoma State), Jackson Suber (Ole Miss), Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) and Karl Vilips (Stanford).

On April 15, 10 semifinalists, who could include individuals not on the current watch list, will be named. That group will be pared down to three finalists on May 5. The finalists will attend a black-tie dinner on Monday, May 23, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner will be crowned.