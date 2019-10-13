Hog Hoops Recruiting with Davonte Davis

This week on our recruiting report, our Kevin McPherson interviews Davonte Davis in studio.

Davis is a highly regarded senior point guard from Jacksonville who recently committed to Arkansas and ironically became the first recruit from a deep in-state 2020 class to pledge to Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman.

Davis says, “When coach Musselman was in Nevada they had a lot of top 10 players. So hopefully I’ll bring that back to Arkansas and get the job done.”

