Hog Hoops Recruiting with Davonte Davis

Hogville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week on our recruiting report, our Kevin McPherson interviews Davonte Davis in studio.

Davis is a highly regarded senior point guard from Jacksonville who recently committed to Arkansas and ironically became the first recruit from a deep in-state 2020 class to pledge to Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman.

Davis says, “When coach Musselman was in Nevada they had a lot of top 10 players. So hopefully I’ll bring that back to Arkansas and get the job done.”

To read more about Davis, click HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Pig Trail Video

Hog Football Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss