Hogs Blow 1st Half lead, Drop a 24-20 decision to Kentucky

Chad Morris’ string of SEC losses at Arkansas went to 11 straight after the Razorbacks blew a 13-0 early lead to Kentucky, falling 24-20 in Lexington.

The Hogs opened the game with a bang. On the second play from scrimmage Rakeem Boyd went 74 yards untouched on the right side for six. With the point after, Arkansas was off to a 7-0 lead.

After an exchange of punts Arkansas’ defense came up big when Jonathan Marshall knocked the ball loose from Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden and Scoota Harris fell on it at the ‘Cats’ 26. But Arkansas’ red zone issues continued as the offense could not get across the goal line after putting Kentucky’s defense in a 1st and goal situation at the nine. On the first play of the 2nd quarter Connor Limpert kicked a 28 yard field goal and Arkansas had a 10-0 lead.

Kentucky took the kickoff and drove 46 yards before Busta Brown tackled Bowden for no gain on a 3rd and seven at the Arkansas 29. Matt Ruffolo then came on and missed a 47 yard field goal attempt. Limpert responded with his second field goal of the game, this one a 44 yarder, after a 10 play, 45 yard drive bogged down Kentucky’s 26. The Hogs’ lead grew to 13-0.

But that 13 point lead would not last long. Just before the break Bowden took the Cats’ offense on a 10 play, 75 yard drive, scoring on a keeper from two yards out and the Hogs’ lead was down to 13-7 at halftime.

Kentucky’s offensive momentum continued as the Cat’s took the 2nd half kickoff and went 45 yards on 13 plays with the drive ending on a 50 yard Roffalo field goal. The Hogs’ lead was down to just three points.

Meanwhile Starkle’s struggles continued as he misfired on several passes with Arkansas going three and out on consecutive possessions. At that point he was 7 of 19 for passing.

After Arkansas was backed up on a punt the home team took the ball near midfield and grabbed the lead after a 48 yard touchdown drive. Bowden put Kentucky up 17-13 on a 10 yard touchdown pass to Clevan Thomas Jr.

At that point Arkansas’ multi talented receiver/punt returner stepped up big. Treylon Burks took a Kentucky punt and returned it 26 yards to the Cats’ 30. He then caught a 15 yard pass from Hicks followed by an 11 yard run to the Kentucky 18. Boyd gave Arkansas the lead back on a two yard run.

But Kentucky came right back, shredding Arkansas’ defense on a six play 75 yard drive with Bowden scoring on a 24 yard keeper for a 24-20 lead.

Arkansas tried to come back. Hicks took the offense 60 yards to the Kentucky 22. But on 4th and and 15 his pass was batted down with 2:24 left in the game. Kentucky ran the clock out at that point.