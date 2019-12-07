Kiffin To Ole Miss

Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin has been named the head coach at Ole Miss replacing Matt Luke who was fired following a Thanksgiving day loss to rival Mississippi State. Kiffin is believed to have been a major target for Arkansas in its search for a head coach to take over from the fired Chad Morris.

Kiffin returns to the SEC after a brief stint at Tennessee where he went 7-6 in 2009. He was also the offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban where his offense was credited with helping to winning a national championship. He was 26-13 in three seasons at FAU.

