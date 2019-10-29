NCAA To Modernize Policy on Name, Image, Likeness Opportunities.

In what promises to be a sweeping change in current rules prohibiting college athletes from profiting off of their names or images, the NCAA has directed its three divisions to come up with bylaws that will alter current the policy.

Michael V. Drake, chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, said, “We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

The board indicated that the modernization of existing rules on profits from names and images should assure that student-athletes are treated similarly to non athletes and yet make a clear distinction between college and professional opportunities.

Each division has been asked to create new rules no later than January of 2021 with work to begin immediately.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said that the new rules should enhance revenue opportunities for student athletes while making sure that they continue to compete against students and not professionals.

The goal is to create a path for college athletes to benefit financially from the use of their names, images and likenesses using the collegiate model.