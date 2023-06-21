Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA)- The night before the NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York, projected 1st round pick Nick Smith Jr. hosted his pre-draft party right in the heart of Times Square, at Blue Fin Seafood and Sushi restaurant surrounded by a large group of family and friends.

Most 2023 mock drafts have Smith Jr. landing anywhere from Golden State at 19 to Charlotte at 27. While at Arkansas, Smith Jr. was limited to 17 games this season due to a right knee injury however the guard averaged 12.5 points while shooting 33.8% from 3-pt range.

“Great score. Can play the one or the two. I think he’ll play more point guard at the NBA level even than he did at University of Arkansas,” Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman told Pig Trail Nation. “I think he’s got I think both Anthony and Nick have potential will be all stars in the right framework, but with the right organization and with the right player development.”

Smith Jr. and the other Razorbacks fate will be revealed tomorrow night as the 2023 NBA Draft kicks off with the first round on ABC and ESPN at 7pm followed by the second round on ESPN.