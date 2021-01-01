No. 10 Arkansas Drops SEC Opener to No. 13 Kentucky, 75-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. – In a battle of top-15 programs, No. 10 Arkansas (9-2, 0-1) fell to the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (8-1, 1-0), 75-64, at Memorial Coliseum on New Years Eve. Arkansas entered the game riding a six-game winning streak while Kentucky was coming off a blowout win on Dec. 19, when they bludgeoned Wofford, 98-37.

The loss was characterized by the Razorbacks’ inability to make the three-ball. Arkansas averages over 10 made threes per game this season, shooting over 38% from behind the arc on the year. But the Hogs managed just five three-pointers, shooting 24% from deep, in Thursday’s losing effort. Despite the season-low point total, four Razorbacks still managed to score in double figures, led by redshirt senior Chelsea Dungee, who scored 20 points.

TURNING POINT

The Hogs stuck with the Wildcats early on, starting the game on a 10-2 run and trailing by just one at halftime. But Kentucky started a 10-0 run at the end of the third quarter and continued it into the beginning of the fourth, and the Hogs were never able to regain the lead.

Arkansas entered Thursday’s game averaging the most points in the SEC and fifth-most in the country at over 91 per game, but the Hogs struggled to score at the rate they have all season. Dungee was the lone bright spot down the stretch, scoring 12 in the second half and keeping the Razorbacks within striking distance, but a three-minute scoring drought to close the game ultimately led to Kentucky’s double-digit win. The Wildcats were led by Rhyne Howard, who scored a game-high 24 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Dungee recorded 20+ points for the fourth time this season.

The Razorback defense forced 16 turnovers and held the Wildcats to their fourth-lowest point total of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Erynn Barnum notched 11 points and five boards off the bench on 5-6 shooting in 21 minutes.

Arkansas held the lead for over 14 minutes of game time and won the offensive rebound battle.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Hogs will look to bounce back as they continue SEC play against Missouri at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday, Jan. 3. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.