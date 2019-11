Mississippi State made a quarterback change for the Arkansas game and it paid huge dividends. Tommy Stevens ran and passed the Bulldogs to a big early lead as the hapless Razorbacks fell to 2-7 on the season after a 54-24 loss.

Mississippi State struck quickly behind SEC leading rusher Kylin Hill who went 62 yards to the Ark three yard line on the opening possession of the game. He followed that with a short touchdown run for a 7-0 Bulldogs lead.