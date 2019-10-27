Tide Blows Away Hogs 48-7

Turnovers and mental errors doomed Arkansas in another blowout loss. Getting his job back, quarterback Nick Starkel was a disaster, going 5 of 19 passing for 58 yards and three interceptions in a 48-7 loss to Alabama on Homecoming night in Tuscaloosa.

The game was scoreless for a good portion of the 1st quarter before the Hogs began a self destruct process. Alabama stuck first on a 31-yard Joseph Bulovas field goal for a 3-0 lead with a little over 5:00 left in the 1st.

Arkansas then quickly moved into Alabama territory but disaster struck when Starkel failed to handle a high snap. The fumble was returned 37 yards to the Arkansas 14. Mack Jones then found Henry Ruggs on a 14 yard touchdown pass and ‘Bama’s lead went to 10-0.

Arkansas again moved the ball, this time to near midfield but a Starkel pass went off the hands of Devwah Whaley and was picked off at the 48. It took the Tide five plays to score. Jones responded with another touchdown pass, this one from Jones to Jerry Jeudy for a 17-0 margin.

Arkansas went three and out and Alabama went 70 yards in six plays. Najee Harris scored on a one-yard run as the score zoomed to 24-0.

After a blunder on the kickoff Arkansas started its next possession on its own two-yard line. That ended up giving the Tide a short field after another Razorback punt. Harris scored on his second one-yard run after a 48 yard drive for a 31-0 Alabama lead.

The home team added a field goal with just under two minutes left in the half. That was followed by another disaster. It looked like the Hogs were about to get on the scoreboard when, with :23 left on the clock, Starkel gave up an 84 yard pick six to Trevon Diggs for a 41-0 Alabama lead at the half.

The Tide came out of the dressing room throwing. Jones quickly hit Jeudy again, this time on 40 yard bomb for a 48-0 lead. But those would be Alabama’s final points of the game.

Redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones took over at quarterback for Arkansas in the 2nd half after playing briefly in the 1st half. Initially the result was no better as the Hogs went three and out. But after the defense forced a rare Alabama punt, Jones began to move the chains, taking Arkansas 85 yards in 13 plays. An eight-yard touchdown pass to Cheyenne O’Grady narrowed Alabama’s led to 48-7. The catch was O’Grady’s 12th career touchdown reception, a school record for a tight ends.

Alabama responded with another lengthy drive but Arkansas got a stop on 4th and goal at the Razorbacks’ five. After the Hogs went three and out Alabama was content to run out the clock to remain undefeated. Arkansas fell to 2-6.