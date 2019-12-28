Tough road test Looming for 10-1 Arkansas

Sunday at 5 pm Arkansas and Indiana will be meeting in basketball for the third time in a little over a year. The Hogs won by one in Fayetteville last December and lost by three in Bloomington in the post season NIT to end their season. But head coach Eric Musselman says you can forget those other two games. After extensive video study he concluded that the Hoosiers are much different team so far this season.

“They’re bigger,” Musselman observed. “They’re more athletic. They’re stronger. It looks like they really understand their roles this year. I thought last year they were discombobulated at times and I think this year they seem a lot more connected.”

Once again Arkansas will be dealing with a size mismatch, something this team is getting used to. The Hoosiers go six-nine and six-eleven inside with a couple of players that weren’t on the floor a year ago. Tracy Jackson-Davis was the high school player of the year in Indiana a season ago and the number 15 ranked recruit in the country. He’s leading the Hoosiers in both scoring and rebounding as a freshman. Joey Brunk is a grad transfer from Butler.

Senior forward Adrio Bailey will have his hands full with the two Indiana newcomers. He says Arkansas has spent the last three days working on various block out moves around the basket.

“The only thing we can do is stick to details and technical basketball,” Bailey explained. “Box outs and sometimes if the guy is big enough you got to double box out. Sending two guys at one person.”

Arkansas’ already thin roster has the potential to get thinner with guard Desi Sills battling a left knee problem. Muselman has worked some the last few days on bigger line up featuring two forwards. But Sills returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and says he’ll be ready to play come Sunday. This is a game he refuses to miss. The stakes are too high.

“They’re eleven and one and we’re ten and one,” Sills stressed. “We’re gonna come out and be prepared . Each one of us guys gotta come out with the ability to play and do what we got to do.”

This is the Hogs final game before starting SEC play January 4th in Bud Walton Arena against Texas A&M. Musselman sees it as a measuring stick for how prepared his players are for some very difficult conference road games coming up. Typically he’s employed a practice strategy more often seen in football to prepare his guys for the environment they will face at I.U.’s legendary Assembly Hall.

“We practiced yesterday (Thursday) with crowd noise where you can’t really hear calls and where they have to over communicate their defensive assignments,” Musselman noted. “We’ve worked on that as much as we can. But Georgia Tech was pretty loud on the road. Certainly Western Kentucky was a loud as you could experience in a 7,000 seat arena. It’s gonna be especially hard to win at Assembly Hall but I think it’s going to be a great game for us.”