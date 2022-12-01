Voted Best Family and Personal Injury Lawyer in Northwest Arkansas

Robert Teague practices in a variety of areas, striving to provide a full range of legal services to his clients. Teague Law Firm is equipped to take your case from start to finish.

Robert Teague has been serving clients across Northwest Arkansas for over 20 years with legal matters in the realm of Family Law, Personal Injury, Bankruptcy, Real Estate, Adoptions, Business Probate, and Criminal and General Litigation. Teague is recognized across Northwest Arkansas as a sought-after and highly qualified divorce attorney in Rogers, AR.

Father and Son- Robert and James Teague

Please welcome James Teague as our newest law associate. James Teague is an associate attorney with the Teague Law Firm. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas in 2018. James was a starting pitcher on the Arkansas baseball team from 2014-2016. James played professionally with the Baltimore Orioles organization for four years. James graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2022. James practice areas include Divorce, Custody, Guardianship, Adoption, Criminal Defense and General Trial Litigation.