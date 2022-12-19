Ozark Prime Chophouse offers a one-of-a-kind fine dining experience, with great menu choices and excellent service in a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere. Come visit our bar with extensive wine and alcohol selections for anyone to choose from. Our staff is ready to greet and service you with an amazing dining experience here new in NWA.

SEASONAL AND LOCAL

Ozark Prime Chophouse has inspired weekly cuisines showcasing the restaurant’s relationship with local farms and purveyors. Ozark Prime works with farmers and growers to provide locally sourced items such as Arkansas produce and Arkansas-bred Wagyu Cattle. Our award-winning steaks, chops, and seafood as well as our service and hospitality create a dining experience second to none.

DINE-IN OR TAKEOUT

Ozark Prime Chophouse has worked on packaging our meals in a way that lets you bring the quality of our meals into your home. We always love to see you in person, but even when we can’t we ensure that your dining experience is top-notch!