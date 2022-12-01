A Rogers Staple Since 1979

Al McCarty first opened his Jewelry Store in Helena, AR in 1971 after classes at the Gemological Institute of America. In 1979, following a jewelry salesman’s recommendation, Al moved his business to an available space in Rogers, and the new area felt like home. In the intervening 30 years, Al has provided the Northwest Arkansas region with the finest jewelry and service of the highest quality.

Al moved the family business to Northwest Arkansas in 1979.

A Family Tradition Since 1915

Al came by his call to the jewelry business honestly. His grandfather opened a watch repair shop in Helena, Arkansas in 1915. You might say his business is an heirloom, a family treasure as precious as the jewelry pieces his family has always serviced for others.