At McGowan Built, we take on your entire commercial or residential project from start to finish. Whether you’re remodeling, building your dream space, or looking for investment opportunities, you can trust us! McGowan Built Properties is owned and operated by John & Misti McGowan of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Check out our Whispering Woods Lake Development

The area is gorgeous and the amenities are amazing. This is an all-inclusive property.

If you are interested in building your dream lake house or are looking for an investment opportunity, contact us for more info or directions!

McGowan Built

PO Box 9082, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Cell: 479-442-4444