At Post Pediatric Therapies, we put the family at the heart of our mission. We strive to work as a team with caregivers and their children to answer questions, provide guidance, and problem-solve ways to integrate therapy into daily routines. Customized interventions help children with special challenges learn to actively investigate their world, play, eat, walk, and communicate, fostering their capabilities and independence.

We have a “Sensory Gym” complete with specialized swings and suspension equipment, balance equipment, scooter boards, ramps, trampolines, ball pool, fine motor, gross motor, and sensory areas. Children often look forward to coming to their therapy sessions, and ending our time together is often difficult because they want to continue “playing”.

Our therapists communicate with each other when appropriate to collaborate and reinforce strategies that help the children reach their goals.

At Post Pediatric Therapies, we provide individualized physical, occupational, and speech therapies to unlock ​your child’s hidden potential, overcome delays, improve performance, and achieve independence.

Because each child is unique, our therapists use various techniques that are tailored to meet individual needs.