The Coler Campground is at the heart of The Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. Camping at Coler gives you access to over 17 miles of trails for mountain biking or running directly from your campsite. Take a short stroll to the Homestead, where Airship Café is the most pleasant place for an afternoon coffee or snack. The Coler Campground offers 17 hike-in tent sites on elevated, wooden platforms and five van sites year-round.

Amenities include:

Modern restrooms with hot indoor showers

Bike wash & repair station

Outdoor showers

Water bottle refill station

Bear-proof trash cans

Wagons for cargo

Community fire pit

Community water spigot

Dispersed hammock stands

Firewood available for purchase

Direct access to the Coler trail system

Walking distance to Airship Coffee

To book your getaway at Coler Campground click here.