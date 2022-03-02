The Coler Campground is at the heart of The Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. Camping at Coler gives you access to over 17 miles of trails for mountain biking or running directly from your campsite. Take a short stroll to the Homestead, where Airship Café is the most pleasant place for an afternoon coffee or snack. The Coler Campground offers 17 hike-in tent sites on elevated, wooden platforms and five van sites year-round.
Amenities include:
- Modern restrooms with hot indoor showers
- Bike wash & repair station
- Outdoor showers
- Water bottle refill station
- Bear-proof trash cans
- Wagons for cargo
- Community fire pit
- Community water spigot
- Dispersed hammock stands
- Firewood available for purchase
- Direct access to the Coler trail system
- Walking distance to Airship Coffee
To book your getaway at Coler Campground click here.