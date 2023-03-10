Spring break is the perfect time to start getting your lawn ready for the warmer weather ahead. After a long winter, your lawn may be looking a little worse for wear, but with the help of Straight’s Lawn and Garden, you can give it the care it needs to look its best this season.

Straight’s provides you with top of the line in lawn equipment in NWA, and is here after the sale. Don’t make the box store mistake of purchasing outdoor equipment with no place to get it serviced!

When you purchase equipment from Straight’s, we feel it is our responsibility to take care of any warranty issues, offer routine service and maintenance, and having trained mechanics to take care of any other repairs your equipment needs. We carry only OEM replacement parts, so you are assured of getting the manufacturer’s replacement parts.

Whether your need is a small residential yard or the largest commercial mowing service, our sales staff is committed to recommending the right lawn and garden equipment for your job. We carry top-quality brands, with many models to choose from. We are one-stop shopping for all your lawn & garden needs.

We have excellent financing plans on our equipment. Interest rates, with approved credit, can be as low as 0% APR for 40 or 54 months and no down payment required.

With us, you can count on the highest quality, reliable performance, and long-lasting durability. We offer only the best lawn and garden products in Northwest Arkansas from leading manufacturers, as well as the best repair service from highly skilled repair technicians. No matter what you need, you can rest assured you’ll get the absolute highest level of service from our team.

Our top-of-the-range outdoor power equipment will deliver maximum efficiency and make you love working outdoors – no matter the conditions. You’ll be able to get all your lawn and garden tasks completed in the quickest and most efficient way.

From trimming trees to blowing leaves, creating new flower beds, and much more, our vast selection of outdoor power tools will be your best friend in keeping your garden looking great, season after season. Check out our massive inventory of equipment from some of the top brands, including Grasshopper, Billy Goat, BCS, Gravely, and Echo.

Learn more about how Straight’s Lawn and Garden can help you this spring break by visiting our website. Or visit us at 3218 N. Thompson in Springdale, AR.