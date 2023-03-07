Mission Modern offers a variety of activities for all ages and interests. Indoor and outdoor laser tag, airsoft, and ax throwing are great options for anyone looking for an adrenaline rush. They also offer party packages and summer camps for those who want to make their event or vacation extra special. With our experienced staff and quality equipment, they guarantee a fun and exciting experience.

The price is $25.06+ tax per player for one open session ticket.

Laser Tag is for ages 7+ only while Airsoft is for ages 10+.

Space is limited for each of our sessions so we highly recommend you reserve your tickets in advance. We cannot guarantee space will be available for walk-in players. These are PUBLIC SESSION TIMES so you will be participating with other players.

Outdoor Sessions:

Airsoft

Saturdays and Sundays at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm

Outdoor Laser Tag

Saturday and Sundays at 4:00 pm

Indoor Open Sessions (Public Times):

Friday 4:30 pm-8:30 pm

Saturday 12:30 pm-7:30 pm

Sunday 12:30 pm-4:30 pm