Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club has long been considered the premier golfing destination in Northwest Arkansas. Stonebridge Meadows first appeared on Arkansas’ public golf scene in 1997 as an 18-hole facility designed by Randy Heckenkemper. Located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Stonebridge Meadows has a reputation as the golf course you will want to play time and again. With superb course conditions, excellent guest services, and southern hospitality that is second to none, it’s easy to see why Stonebridge Meadows sets the bar for golf in Arkansas!

Being in the Natural State, Stonebridge Meadows is gently carved out of some of the most breathtaking views in Arkansas and the Ozark Mountains. Our manicured golf course features generous fairways framed by daunting hazards, wonderfully contoured greens quick as lightning, and pockets of pine and oak trees that give even the hardiest golfer a true test. It all adds up to a golf course that gives you a challenge whether you’re a scratch golfer or someone who just picked up a golf club last week.

Through the years, Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club has hosted several prestigious golf events such as the U.S. Amateur Qualifier, Nationwide Qualifier, the Arkansas State Match Play Championship, and the 2012 U.S. Public Links Qualifier Golf Tournament. With hundreds of charity and corporate events held at Stonebridge Meadows over the years, it’s easy to see why folks keep teeing it up as Arkansas’ “Best in State” public golf course!