Only two hours from Northwest Arkansas sits 84 acres of adventure. The Tulsa Zoo is home to more than 2,000 animals from across the world. From the classic lions and tigers and bears to the rare white rhino the zoo is filled with exotic creatures from across the globe housed in 13 unique areas.

The Tulsa Zoo, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a beloved attraction for locals and tourists alike. Founded in 1927, the zoo has come a long way in the past century, growing from a small collection of animals to a world-class facility that is home to more than 500 species of animals.

One of the zoo’s most popular exhibits is the Lost Kingdom, which features animals from Africa, including elephants, lions, giraffes, and rhinoceroses. Visitors can get up close and personal with these majestic creatures and learn about their habitats and behaviors.

Another popular exhibit is the Tropical American Rainforest, which is home to a wide variety of animals, including monkeys, sloths, and jaguars. Visitors can walk through the rainforest and see these animals in their natural habitats, as well as learn about the importance of rainforests to the global ecosystem.

In addition to these exhibits, The Tulsa Zoo also features a number of other attractions, including the Chimpanzee Connection, which allows visitors to observe chimpanzees in a naturalistic environment, and the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve, which is home to white rhinoceroses.

The zoo is also committed to conservation efforts and is actively involved in several programs aimed at protecting endangered species and their habitats. For example, the zoo is a partner in the International Rhino Foundation’s efforts to protect rhinoceroses in the wild, and it participates in the Species Survival Plan, which is a program aimed at breeding endangered species in captivity to increase their populations.

In addition to its exhibits and conservation efforts, the Tulsa Zoo also offers a variety of educational programs and events for visitors of all ages. These programs include animal encounters, guided tours, and summer camps for kids.

Overall, the Tulsa Zoo is a wonderful destination for anyone interested in learning about animals and their habitats. With its wide variety of exhibits, commitment to conservation, and educational programs, it is no wonder that the zoo is a beloved attraction in Tulsa and beyond.

The Tulsa Zoo has a wide variety of activities for the entire family!



African Plains

The south end of the zoo is home to the African Plains. Guests are transported to the African savanna where they can see many unique and awe-inspiring animals. The Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve features indoor and outdoor viewing areas of the white rhinos, springbok antelope, African crowned cranes, and warthogs. The expanded barn features new stalls, natural substrate, and large community spaces. This expansion allows guests the opportunity to view the giraffes all year! The raised observation deck of the Mary K. Chapman Giraffe Experience allows an unobstructed view of the world from the giraffe’s point of view.

Aldabra Atoll

Nestled between The Lost Kingdom and African Plains, the Aldabra Tortoise exhibit gives guests an up-close experience with some of the world’s largest land tortoises.

Children’s Zoo

The Children’s Zoo is home to small mammals, including guinea hogs, Jacob’s sheep, miniature horses, river otters, red kangaroos, wallabies, and more. This area also features a petting zoo, where guests can get up close with small farm animals.

Chimpanzee Connection

The Chimpanzee Connection is home to the zoo’s chimpanzee troop. This habitat has indoor and outdoor viewing windows, so you can observe these endangered animals any time of the year.

Conservation Center

The Conservation Center is home to various species, including primates, reptiles, birds, and fish. This building showcases a variety of species that have a conservation need or that are involved in conservation efforts supported by the Tulsa Zoo.

Helmerich Playground | Behaving Like Animals

The playground offers free-play experiences for toddlers and older children in separate, defined areas. Children of all physical, social, and emotional capabilities can use play to create empathy and understanding through shared experiences.

Lost Kingdom

In the Lost Kingdom, you’ll find Asia’s rarest and most elusive species in exhibits such as the Helmerich Tiger exhibit, the Hardesty Snow Leopard Habitat, the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation Siamang Habitat, the H.A. and Mary K. Chapman Komodo Dragon, and the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation seasonal exhibit for binturongs and red panda.

These animals also get to enjoy areas like the Hille Foundation Tiger Bridge, Suzanne and Jim Kneale Family Foundation Tiger Demonstration Area, and the Barbara and Lynn Owens Snow Leopard Demonstration area. Families can also enjoy food at the George Kaiser Family Foundation Rajan’s and The Ann and Jack Graves Komodo Canteen.

Oceans & Islands

African Penguins

This naturalistic habitat features naturalistic rockwork, underwater viewing, and a wave motion pool simulating the South African shoreline. Home to African black-footed penguins, this species is one of the few penguin species that prefer warmer waters.

Helmerich Sea Lion Cove

Helmerich Sea Lion Cove features a 100,000-gallon saltwater pool, a large underwater viewing window wall, a waterfall, themed structures, and a large covered seating area for visitors.

Lemur Grotto

Home to Madagascar native black and white ruffed lemurs, this habitat is full of lush grass and tall trees. When visiting be sure to look high and low for these tree-dwelling primates.

Rainforest

From the lush, steamy Amazonian basin to the mist-shrouded cloud forests of the ancient Incas, you’ll find adventure waiting around every twist and turn. This 15,000-square-foot exhibit is an immersive walkthrough recreation of Tropical American Rainforests with a steady 80% humidity and an indoor temperature ranging from 72-82 degrees year-round.

Robert J. LaFortune Wildlife Trek | Life in the Cold

The Robert J. LaFortune WildLIFE Trek Life in the Cold features animals that have unique adaptations, which allow them to live in cold environments. Now in the Life in the Cold building is the Cox Nature Exchange! The new location provides improved educational spaces while still retaining all the fossils, bones, and artifacts.

Robert J. LaFortune Wildlife Trek | Life in the Desert

The Robert J. LaFortune WildLIFE Trek Life in the Desert features animals that have unique adaptations, which allow them to live in desert conditions.

Robert J. LaFortune Wildlife Trek | Life in the Forest

The Robert J. LaFortune WildLIFE Trek Life in the Forest features animals that have unique adaptations, which allow them to live in forests.

Robert J. LaFortune Wildlife Trek | Life in the Water

The Robert J. LaFortune WildLIFE Trek Life in the Water features animals that have unique adaptations, which allow them to live in the water.

This spring break, why not take the opportunity to visit the Tulsa Zoo? Not only is it a great way to spend quality time with your family, but it’s also an educational opportunity that can’t be missed! The Tulsa Zoo offers a variety of exhibits and activities that will teach you about animals and their habitats. From interactive displays to hands-on experiences, there’s something for everyone at the Tulsa Zoo