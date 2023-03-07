FAYETTEVILLE, AR – Community Creative Center, located in the heart of Fayetteville’s arts district, is a non-profit visual and studio arts organization providing classes, workshops and camps in a variety of hands-on art forms including clay and pottery, painting, drawing, printmaking, glass fusion and mixed media for children and adults of all ages and skill levels. They provide the Northwest Arkansas community accessible, affordable arts experiences, along with spring break and summer art camps, teacher/artist professional development and in-school residencies. They enhance the arts opportunities in our region through a variety of partnerships with schools and districts, non-profit organizations and agencies, artist collectives and other arts organizations.

Originally a division of Walton Arts Center’s visual arts programming, the hands-on studio arts program was dissolved in 2007. The teaching artists along with several local artists joined efforts to keep this valuable studio arts resource available to the Northwest Arkansas community. In 2008 Community Creative Center emerged as a separate 501(c)3 arts organization with a permanent home in Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios building. Our 6,900 square foot space includes a fully equipped clay studio, glaze room and outdoor kiln yard, a drawing studio, two multi-purpose art studios and gallery exhibition space in the building’s lobby.

In 2013, Community Creative Center was awarded a three-year capacity-building grant from the Walton Family Foundation to support the expansion of programs and services. This transformational funding launched us on our current path of growth and impact.

In 2018, Community Creative Center introduced the one and only Wheel Mobile, a mobile art studio designed to take access to pottery wheel and art classes and workshops into the community where people live, learn, work and play.