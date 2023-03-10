FAYETTEVILLE, AR – There’s a new place to eat in town and it’s in the most unlikely of spots. The Fayetteville Public Library.

Serving salads, sandwiches, and snacks, the 641.DELI provides healthy and quality meals at affordable prices. Ingredients are locally sourced when possible, and there is something for everyone including vegan and gluten-free options! Menu choices are a combination of made-to-order and grab-and-go items.

In keeping with the library’s mission, there is a Dewey Decimal Special, a cup of Ralston Golden Rice and Arkansas pinto beans in miso vegetable broth with onions, carrots, tomatoes, celery, and garlic, for just $1. They also offer a Soup of the Day which varies from day to day.

There are a wide variety of sandwiches to choose from. The Honey Bee features almond butter and bananas with honey on artisanal white bread. The Steak sandwich is a marinated grilled flank steak thinly sliced with provolone, pico de gallo, arugula, and roasted- garlic lime aioli on ciabatta.

If you are looking for lower carbs there are Curry Chicken Wraps with grilled chicken, cashews, cranberries, celery, red onion cilantro, and curry lime dressing all wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

For the salad inclined, there are several to choose from. In addition to the Basic, Chef, and Kale salads, The Sasquatch features quinoa and roasted butternut squash with arugula, red onion, fresh parsley, and toasted pumpkin seeds in a lemon maple vinaigrette. The Farro Kale salad offers Farro, Kale ribbons, red onion, and toasted pumpkin seeds in a lemon-soy vinaigrette. In addition, there is The Mac, a macaroni salad with celery, red onion, bell peppers, carrots, peas, and house pickles in a mayo-based dressing.

There’s also a wide variety of foods sure to please the kids. Chicken tenders and Sweet Potato Tots along with French bread pizza and snack boxes that include Hummas or a Fruit Cup. You can even get a homemade cookie for dessert.

641.Deli is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 am – 4 pm. You can view their full menu on their website.