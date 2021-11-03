What to know to make homemade latkes to celebrate Hanukkah

Home for the Holidays
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEXSTAR) — Hanukkah wouldn’t be complete without potato pancakes! We’ve put together a recipe you can try out this holiday season:

Cuisine: Jewish
Course: Side
Servings: 6 to 8
Difficulty Level: Easy
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time (minutes): 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 large baking potatoes
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 egg, beaten (you may need another one!)
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt
  • lots of freshly ground pepper
  • extra-virgin olive oil as needed for frying

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Wash the potatoes well. Grate them with a box grater or with the grater attachment of a food processor. Wrap the potato shreds in a dish towel. Carry it to the sink, wring it out, and allow the potato pieces to drain while you get out the rest of the ingredients and maybe have a cocktail or two.

In a medium bowl combine the potato pieces, the onion pieces, the egg, 2 tablespoons of flour, and the salt and pepper. In a large frying pan heat a few tablespoons of oil until the oil begins to shimmer. Scoop some of the potato mixture out with a spoon and flatten it with your hand. Pop the flattened pancake into the hot oil. 

The latkes should be a little ragged. If they don’t hold together and are hard to turn, however, add a little more flour to the batter or even another egg.

Fry the latkes a few at a time, turning each when the first side becomes golden. Drain the cooked pancakes on paper towels and pop them into the oven until you have finished cooking the rest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Home for Holidays Local Winner