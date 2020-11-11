Hot Holiday Toys – November 11, 2020

Get your wish lists ready as Good Day NWA takes a look at the hottest toys for the holidays.

First up is Present Pets for ages three and up. The Pet Presents open’s itself. The pet will open the box.

Check out Baby Alive Grows Up. This is for ages four and up and only at Walmart can you find this Baby Alive Baby Grows Up Bonus Pack. There are three stages of growth. Also included are accessories you can like a bottle, passy, etc. Plus, she speaks different languages.

Next is the Blade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set for ages six and up customizable Beystadium consists of 4 sections specially designed for exciting Beyblade Burst Battles. Climb up the ramp to speed up your attack in the Battle Axis, then drop in from the top level for head-to-head collisions. Get the drop on your opponents for exciting, high-intensity battles! Battle Axis level is removable for 2 ways to play.

Next we have My First Hoverboard for ages eight and up it holds only 80lbs.

We loved last year’s Signing Elsa and this year she’s back! This is Magic in Motion Elsa for ages three and up. Magic is Motion Elsa is only at Walmart. She talks and moves her mouth.

Our last toy is the Black & Decker Carpenter Set. This is for ages three and up. Think: “all things carpenter.”