Hot Holiday Toys: A Mama Kangaroo, a Scooter for Beginners, & a 2 ft. Tall Megazord!

Hot Holiday Toys

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Get your wish lists ready as Good Day NWA presents these Hot Holiday Toys sponsored by Energizer batteries.

Air Hogs Stunt Shot – Ages 5+

This super light weight and has foam tires. It flips, turns, spins and speeds through multiple terrains. It’s rechargeable with a USB and the remote is battery operated.

The Power Rangers Megazord – Ages 3+

The zord features lights, sounds, chomping action, push-button projectile launcher, fold-down play areas jail cell, vehicle ramp, and more . Look for other Playskool Heroes Power Rangers figures & vehicles to collect and build a Ranger Team sold separately.

Fureal Mama Kangaroo – Ages 3+

This mama makes cooing noises to her three babies. There’s a one boy, one girl and the third joey is a surprise. Press her hand and she moves and talks to them. Mama Josie has 70 plus sound and motion reactions. She can also do a hopping dance and play music.

Comet Electric Scooter – Ages 8+

This scooter moves pretty fast. There are gas and break throttles on the handle bars that allow 15mph and can go up to 9 miles per battery charge. This e-scooter is great for a beginner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play