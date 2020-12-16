Hot Holiday Toys: A Symbolic Mandalorian Saber & Kinetic Sand

Get your wish lists ready as Good Day NWA presents these Hot Holiday Toys sponsored by Energizer batteries.

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber – Ages 4+

In the star wars saga, this one-of-a-kind black-bladed lightsaber has been a symbol of Mandalorian power for generations. This features electronic light effects, classic lightsaber effects and awesome battle sounds lightsaber. Fans can also look out for other Star Wars roleplay items, including lightsabers and masks inspired by characters from the star wars movies. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) May the force be with you!

The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations – Ages 4+

This fun playset comes with a candy machine, pretend peanut butter cup maker, and tools to help kids imagine their own magical sweet shop. Kids can scoop their creative play-doh candies into pretend candy bags and boxes inspired by classic candy counters. The set includes 5 play-doh cans. The play-doh is non-toxic. This is perfect for your budding kid foodie.

Kinetic Sand, Sandisfying Set – Ages 3+

You can mix, shape and squish kinetic sand. The set includes everything you need to create your own mesmerizing sand effects. There are 10 different tools and molds and two pounds of kinetic sand, there’s so many ways to create! Slice and dice with the slicer; scoop balls of kinetic sand with the scooper; use the crinkler to cut waves, and squish your creations with the squisher tool!

Hover-1 Electric Scooter

It’s an electric folding scooter. There’s an electronic throttle that’ll take you up to 20 miles per hour and last for a distance of 37 miles. It an electronic brake that’ll stop you on a dime. There’s also an LCD display. This scooter can carry up to 440 lbs. This could be a great option for older kids who live close to their schools or for the big kids at heart a cool way to get to work.