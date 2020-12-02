Hot Holiday Toys: A Turbo Charged Dump Truck, a Fairy that Flies & Baby Yoda is Ready to Bop!

Get your wish lists ready! It’s time to take a look at the hottest toys for the holidays sponsored by Energizer Batteries.

Hatchimals Crystal Flyers – Ages 6+

This is the first-ever Hatchimals Pixies that can really fly with your help! Remove your Crystal Flyers Pixie from her egg and charge her with the included USB cable. When she’s fully charged, she’s ready to air dance! Let her go and she’ll magically fly – use your pixie power to guide her Featuring a built-in sensor, your Crystal Flyers Pixie can sense where your hands are as you help her to fly indoors. You can choose between two gorgeous crystal flyers available, Krystalina Rose & Violet Onyx. Parental supervision advised for this toy.

Bop It! Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Child – Ages 4+ (Only available at Walmart)

This Bop It features real sounds of The Child and The Mandalorian. Bop it, twist it, pull it you can play solo or with multiple players.

X Power Dump Truck – Ages 6+

This truck is the strongest, toughest & hardest working dump truck in town. Load him up! He’s motorized to haul dirt, rocks, toys and more! It works indoors & outdoors so the fun never ends! Hauls up to 50 lbs!

Baby Shark Dancing DJ – Ages 4+

When you move and groove, the Baby Shark Dancing DJ will dance with you! It plays 7 fun baby shark songs and popular remixes, including the hit baby shark song. Turn your playroom into a dance floor with the 3 interactive games: Dance, Play, & Learn.