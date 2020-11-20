Hot Holiday Toys: Baby Shark, Paw Patrol and Disney’s Frozen 2 “Ice Powers” Elsa

Get your wish lists ready! It’s time to take a look at the hottest toys for the holidays sponsored by Energizer Batteries.

Paw Patrol Dino Rescue – Ages 6+

When the dinosaurs yelp for help paw patrol jumps into action saving the day is more adventurous than ever with the Dino Patroller, the first-ever motorized Paw Patrol team vehicle! And has room for all 6 pups. It features oversized wheels, a projectile launcher and an exclusive Chase and T. Rex dinosaur action figure, the other pups are sold separate. Push the button on the top and it drives. It has all terrain wheels so kiddos can rescue dinosaurs in all environments. It also has a projectile launcher and space for chase.

Mixy Squish Mega Pack – Ages 3+

Moldable clay that offer glitter and with accessories to add to your clay. You can squeeze and stretch the clay into fun shapes. It comes with a booklet with ideas to help bring your kiddos artistic creations to life.

Nerf Fortnite Gun – Ages 4+

This is only at Walmart. This is inspired by blaster used in Fortnite. It features 15 dart rotating drum. Pump the priming grip backward and forward to ready the blaster for firing, then press the trigger to fire 1 dart. Pump the grip and press the trigger again to fire another dart. Want to pour on the firepower? Hold down the trigger and keep pumping the grip to blast all 15 darts rapidly with the slam-fire feature. Eyewear is recommended!

Baby Shark 6V Plush Ride-On – Ages 3+

Let’s go ride doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, on our baby shark ride. It’s is chargeable and has automatic pedals. Press the accelerator and then let go to brake. It can go up to 2.5 mph, so please supervise. Once it is done being ridden, he can be stored in his ocean bed crate for a well-earned rest until the next adventure Baby Shark is safe and easy to control. You can even add authentic baby shark sounds.

Frozen 2 “Ice Powers” Elsa Playdate – Ages 3+

Elsa is ready to take your child into the unknown. Frozen 2 “Ice Powers” Elsa Playdate can show off her “ice powers.” Pose her arms, in her signature power pose, to watch blue snowflake lights run down her arms and out her palms, accompanied by powerful freezing sounds. “Ice Powers” Elsa has the power to transform her trusted companion, Disney’s Frozen 2 Playdate Water Nokk, from “water” to “ice” through her touch. All you have to do is place Elsa’s right arm on Nokk’s forehead and see this transformation.

Paint Your Own Mermaid Bank – Ages 5+

Paint and decorate a one-of-a-kind savings bank for a super stylish adventure with the just my style mermaid bank! It comes with metallic paint and add holographic designs to create explore a whole new world of creativity. Remember to keep your mermaid bank in a safe place to save your treasures

