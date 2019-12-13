Hot Holiday Toys – December 13, 2019

The holidays are just two weeks away! If you find yourself in need of a few last-minute gift ideas for your children in your family, we have you covered. Here are some of the hottest toys on the list!

Paw Patrol Mighty Command Center– This 2-in-1 deluxe team vehicle transforms from jet into a mobile command center for the PAW Patrol! On land, lift the handle on the jet to switch into mobile command headquarters. With room for all the Mighty Pups (figures sold separately) and one Deluxe Mighty Vehicle (sold separately), the pups can get ready for adventures inside.

Paw Patrol Race and Go Deluxe Vehicle Rubble– Rubble’s classic construction truck has transformed into a sleek race car with realistic detailing, a cool spoiler with a movable drill attachment, and pull-back motor! Swapping his rescue uniform for a yellow racing suit and helmet, Ready, Race, Rescue Rubble (figure included) is eager to dig up adventure!

Eagle Scooter– Ride like a boss. Soar like an eagle. You’re looking at the HOVER-1 EAGLE, an electric folding scooter that takes electric folding scooters to brand-new heights – and speeds. There’s an electronic throttle that’ll take you up to 15 miles per hour and an electronic brake that’ll stop you on a dime. With an LED light, a LCD display and a folding design, this is the electric scooter for those on-the-go.

Singing Sisters Anna and Elsa– Go on a dramatic journey into the unknown with Disney Frozen 2 Princess Anna and Elsa Sister Interactive Feature Doll 2 pack. Featuring 2 iconic songs from Frozen 2, you can sing along as with the dolls as they play the songs.

Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Command Center– When a new toy named “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends shows how big the world can be for a toy. Buzz Lightyear Star Command Center is ideal for active kids. The Buzz Lightyear Star Command Center has two different modes.

Vendees Surprise Dispenser So Glam Fashion Designer– Push, pop and reveal fun surprises and cool activities with the Mini Vendees™ Surprise So Glam Fashion Designer D.I.Y. Dispenser! Pull on colorful tabs to reveal surprise trinkets and scratch off stickers!

LOL Surprise Rolling Beauty Case– Create sparkling flavored lip glosses, dazzling nail art and vibrant body art with the L.O.L. Surprise Rolling Beauty Case! Learn what it takes to create a beauty staple all your own as you design your very own lip gloss line embellished with sweet scents, sparkling shimmer and fun colors. Express your creativity with exciting body art as you get inspired by your own drawings using a fun body art marker or peel away and apply temporary tattoos of L.O.L. Surprise! characters and accessories!

Dabble Lab Inventors Box– Let your imagination run wild as you strategize cool designs and bring them to life with the Dabble Lab Inventor’s Box! Have no limits to your design capabilities as you dig into a variety of over 250 crafting supplies that take your customized projects to the next level

You’Inverse Crystal Growing Unicorn– Dig into chemistry and learn the process behind crystallization as you create your own YOU*niverse Crystal Growing Unicorn! Experiment with cool ingredients and explore simple chemical reactions that result in gorgeous crystal formations on your figurine.