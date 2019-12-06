Hot Holiday Toys – December 6, 2019

The countdown to Christmas is in full swing and you just may find yourself searching for the perfect gifts for children in your family.

Every Friday for the next several weeks, we will show you some of the hottest toys topping the list.



Demo Duke– By Spin Master: Crashing and transforming vehicle with sounds and phrases each time Demo Duke crashes, he’ll become more visibly damaged. When he’s fully crashed, it’s easy to fix Demo Duke and watch him transform back into perfect condition by pushing the repair button.

Hatching Dragon– By Spin Master: Hatch and train your very own baby dragon Toothless! Your favorite dragon from How to Train Your Dragon.

Paw Patrol Race and Go Deluxe Vehicle Marshall– By Nickelodeon: Marshall’s classic fire truck has transformed into a sleek race car with realistic detailing, a cool spoiler, and pull-back motor! Swapping his rescue uniform for a red racing suit and helmet, Ready, Race, Rescue Marshall (figure included) is fired up for an adventure!

Charger Hoverboard– By Hover 1: This stellar hoverboard is lightweight and supports a weight ranging from 45 to 220 lbs making it perfect for all levels of riders. Riding the hoverboard is simple, fun and easy.

Into the Unknown Elsa Doll– By Disney: Relive the beautiful, pivotal moment in the film when Elsa sings her powerful new song. See Elsa’s dress light up in the gorgeous pattern inspired by this impactful scene while she sings and says film-inspired phrases.

Vendees DIY surprise Dispenser Sparkle Power: Push, pop and reveal fun surprises and cool activities with the Vendees Sparkle Power Secret Message Dispenser! Pull on colorful tabs to reveal surprise trinkets and scratch off stickers!

Slimy Gloop Mixems Cotton Candy: Transform ordinary slime into a colorful, squishy and sugary sweet inspired creation with the Cotton candy Slimygloop mixes kit!

LOL Color Your Own Water Bottle: Design a one-of-a-kind go-to accessory with the L.O.L. Surprise! Color Your Own Water Bottle kit! Adorn your water bottle with vibrant colors to display stylish tots and fun phrases that express your personal style.

Dabble Lab Hydraulic Robotic Arm: Design and build a real working animatronic machine with Dabble Lab Hydraulic Robotic Arm! Learn the basics of physics and engineering as you learn to put pre-designed wooden pieces together to create a robotic arm.