Hot Holiday Toys: Kinetic Sand & a Unicorn that Unboxes Itself

Get your wish lists ready as Good Day NWA presents these Hot Holiday Toys sponsored by Energizer batteries.

Present Pets Unicorn & Bonus Comb – Ages 5 – 10

Present Pets are the only gifts that unbox themselves. Waiting inside each Present Pets Unicorn box is an interactive unicorn just for you. She is so excited to meet you, she uses her hooves to make her way out of her own gift box! With one of two possible unicorn toys and a bonus shimmery comb accessory available in every box, you won’t know which Present Pet you’re getting until she unboxes herself. This toy is a Walmart Exclusive.

Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set – Ages 10+

Mix, shape, slice, and squish Kinetic Sand like you’ve never done before with the Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set! The Sandisfactory Set includes everything you need to create your own mesmerizing sand surprise reveals and make oddly satisfying videos right at home! With over 10 different tools and molds, and two pounds of Kinetic Sand, there’s so many ways to create!

*Sponsored Content