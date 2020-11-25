Hot Holiday Toys: Monster Jam Megalodon, My Bestiecorn Pet and Deer Pong Toys

It’s time to take a look at the hottest toys of the season. Checkout this week’s Hot Holiday Toys segment sponsored by Energizer batteries.

Monster Jam Megalodon– Ages 6+

Experience all-terrain performance with the official Monster Jam Megalodon STORM RC! The Megalodon STORM puts the Monster Jam action in your hands and gives you the power to conquer snow, mud, rocks and grass! With a water-resistant body and lightweight custom tires, the Megalodon STORM can race on water or land.

Frozen 2 Singing Sisters – Ages 4+

Go on a dramatic journey into the unknown with Disney Frozen 2 Princess Anna and Elsa Sister Interactive Feature Doll 2 pack. Featuring 2 iconic songs from Frozen 2, you can sing along as with the dolls as they play the songs. Press the button on Anna’s bodice to hear her say phrases and sing her key song from the film. Press the button on Elsa’s bodice to hear her say phrases and sing her key song from the film.

furReal Blossom My Bestiecorn Interactive Pet– Ages 3+

Have you ever imagined such a fantastical best friend? Well, here she is! The furReal Blossom My Bestiecorn toy is not your average unicorn. And she’s so animated! You can count on her responding with music when you brush her mane, and making happy feeding sounds when given her ice-cream accessory. She features 100+ sounds and reactions in all. The furReal Blossom My Bestiecorn toy is only at Walmart

Hover 1 Allstar UL Certified Electric Hoverboard – Ages 4+

When you’re looking for a lightweight hoverboard that does its function at an affordable price, you can’t go wrong with the Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard. This board is designed to support weights up to 220 pounds. The All-Star is a perfect hoverboard for beginners and for those who aren’t ready for the comprehensive models that we have to offer.

Deer Pong Game– Ages 8+

Meet Bucky the Stag. He’s a talking, joke-telling deer mount who makes the Deer Pong game so much fun. Oh Deer! A talking deer amps up the fun in this funny and frantic race to be the first team to land its 3 balls in the antler cups. You don’t know what he’s going to say next! Bucky the Stag’s mouth moves as he makes cheeky comments throughout the game. Hear more groan-worthy jokes and phrases in joke mode.

Baby Shark Sing and Snuggles – Ages 2+

Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo. Press this adorable plush doll & and sing along the super catchy Baby Shark song! Sing along! Get the whole family to sing and dance along! So soft and cuddly!