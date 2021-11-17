Hot Holiday Toys: Monster Trucks!

Get your wish lists ready as Good Day NWA presents these Hot Holiday Toys sponsored by Energizer batteries.

Batman, All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle, Toys for Boys – not suitable for kids under 3

This is the All- Terrain Batmobile RC. This remote control vehicle is built with performance tires for unstoppable performance as you race through all-terrains. Water, snow, mud, rock, and grass is no match for the All-Terrain Batmobile. It holds standard 4 inch action figures, and has an alarm to let you know when the vehicle is getting out of range or if it needs to recharge. A great gift for Batman fans of any age.

Monster Jam Grave Digger Freestyle Force RC Monster Truck – not suitable for kids under 3

Introducing the all-new, official Monster Jam Grave Digger Freestyle Force RC. This powerful 1:15 scale remote control Monster Jam monster truck is the only RC that allows you to perform front and rear wheelies while driving. With this Ultimate Champion Edition Grave Digger, you can be the Monster Jam champion and replicate over 12 stunts – just like you’ve seen in the live shows. Revolutionary wheelie balancing technology with dual optical sensors for insane balance lets you perform crazy stunts. Perform nose and back wheelies, 360-degree spins, epic jumps, and much more.

*Sponsored Content