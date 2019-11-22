Hot Holiday Toys – November 22, 2019

The holidays are right around the corner and many of you parents may be looking for gift ideas for your children.

Every Friday for the next several weeks, we will show you some of the hottest toys of the season and this morning we’ve got some great ones to show you.

Awesome Blossoms– By spinmaster- is a fun planter of sparkling soil, scents, and a blossoms doll. you start out by planting the seed, adding the soil, water and then watch what you grow! – this is for kids ages 3 and older.

Ninja Turtles Action Figures– By Nickelodeon- Donatello, Raphael, and Meat Sweats! These are good for kids ages 4 and up.

Paw Patrol Marshall Plush Ride On – By Nickelodeon -Good for ages 1.5 to 3yrs old.

Allstar Hoverboard– It speeds along at 7 miles per hour and can stand anyone up to 200 lbs. The whole family can get in on this!

Disney Princess Ariel Music and Light Vanity– The mirror lights up and sings. This includes hair accessories, a tiara, and barrettes. Ages 4 and older.

Slimy Gloop Mixems Confetti– This slimy gloop is a great afternoon activity and great for a good science experiment. It includes rainbow glitter and 1,000 rainbow melty beads.

Just My Style Scrunchie Maker– The first DIY scrunchie maker.