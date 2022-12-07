It’s that time of year… time for our weekly Hot Holiday Toys, where you we show the must have toys for the holiday season.
In this edition, Good Day NWA focuses toys that are great to take with you when your kids have a play date.
- Hot Wheels Skate Tony Hawk Fingerboard & Skate Shoes
- Gabby’s Dollhouse, Purrfect Dollhouse 2-Foot Tall Playset with Sounds
- Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park Skate Set with Fingerboard & Pair of Skate Shoes Playset
- Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset with 2lbs of Play Sand
Our Hot Holiday Toys are sponsored by Energizer.