Hot Holiday Toys: Power Rangers Megazord, Plasma Globe and Electric Scooter

Get your wish lists ready as Good Day NWA presents these Hot Holiday Toys sponsored by Energizer batteries.
Air Hogs Stunt Shot – Ages 5+
This super light weight and has foam tires. It flips, turns, spins and speeds through multiple terrains. It’s rechargeable with a USB and the remote is battery operated.
The Power Rangers Megazord – Ages 3+
The zord features lights, sounds, chomping action, push-button projectile launcher, fold-down play areas jail cell, vehicle ramp, and more . Look for other Playskool Heroes Power Rangers figures & vehicles to collect and build a Ranger Team sold separately.
Plug in the plasma globe and analyze the different plasma beam reactions to sound and touch.
Flip the switch and turn on your favorite song to watch a different kind of light show, activated by sound.
Fureal Mama Kangaroo – Ages 3+
This mama makes cooing noises to her three babies. There’s a one boy, one girl and the third joey is a surprise. Press her hand and she moves and talks to them. Mama Josie has 70 plus sound and motion reactions. She can also do a hopping dance and play music.
Comet Electric Scooter – Ages 8+
This scooter moves pretty fast. There are gas and break throttles on the handle bars that allow 15mph and can go up to 9 miles per battery charge. This e-scooter is great for a beginners.
Rainbow Light Catchers – Ages 6+
Discover the beauty behind rainbow science and phases of matter as you design your own suncatchers with the You*Niverse Rainbow Light Catchers! From unicorns to geodes, shooting stars to diamonds, this set includes 4 trendy mosaic suncatcher frames for you to make completely unique. Hang your crystal mosaic suncatchers in a window or anywhere outdoors to watch them catch the sun’s beautiful rays and transform them into a rainbow of colors.