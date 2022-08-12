Dog Friendly Restaurants in Bentonville, AR
There are 21 pet friendly restaurants in Bentonville that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables. Need help to decide where to eat? Here’s a detailed description of each restaurant, along with pictures and reviews from other dog owners. Coming from out of town? Get a discounted rate on pet friendly hotels in Bentonville. Bone appetit!
The Pedaler’s Pub
Tusk and Trotter
Pressroom
River Grille
Crepes Paulette
Onyx Coffee Lab
The Hive
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
IDK? Cafe
Flying Burrito Company
Smashburger
Street Dogs
McAlister’s Deli
Starbucks
Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar
Sweet Dream Creamery
Buffalo Wild Wings
Tacos 4 Life
Mojo’s Pints & Pies
Apple Blossom Brewing Company
Three Dog Bakery
Your dog will love visiting Three Dog Bakery. The bakery offers seasonal treats, gourmet dog pastries, stylish supplies like new leashes and collars, and more. Fresh treats and pastries are accompanied by an ingredient list so you know exactly what you’re giving your dog. More info here.
Osage Park
Osage Park is one of Bentonville’s newest attractions. Explore the boardwalks that take you through the 12-acre wetland ecosystem at this outdoor escape. There’s even a 2-acre dog park for your pooch to enjoy! More info here.
Pet-friendly hotels
Bentonville has several pet-friendly hotels. Please call the property before booking for specific details and policies. Additionally, most hotels do not allow you to leave your pet by itself while you leave.
Avid Hotel
Bentonville Super 8
Days Inn & Suites
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton
EconoLodge Inn & Suites
Element Hotel by Westin
Home2 Suites
La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham
Quaity Inn
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
Wingate by Wyndham
Cool Wag
If you’re planning on hitting the trails all day, consider taking them to Cool Wag, a locally-owned and managed doggy daycare on five acres on the east side of Bentonville. Cool Wag offers daycare, boarding, trailing, bath & spa services, and more. By the time you pick up your pooch, they’ll have forgotten you event left them. Call 479-250-1880 for availability and details. More info here.
The HUB Bike Lounge
The HUB Bike Lounge is centered around bikes, beer, coffee, cocktails, and adventures. Bring your pup along to enjoy some time on the patio while you sip your favorite coffee or (in my opinion) the best frozen margaritas in town. More info here.
Bentonville Bark Park
Does your dog frequently get the zoomies? As long as your dog meets the requirements, feel free to take them to Bentonville Bark Park, located at 2400 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712 to burn off their extra energy. More info here.
Moosejaw
Moosejaw is a pet-friendly outdoor adventure retail store located on the Bentonville square. When you bring your dog in, they’ll take its picture and add it to their dog wall of fame! More info here.
Coler Mountain Bike Preserve
In addition to the 17+ miles of mountain biking trails, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve also boasts two miles of paved walking trails. You and your dog will love the sights and sounds as you make your way through Coler. More info here.
Pedaler’s Pub
Pedaler’s Pub serves hand made, old world, wood fired craft pizzas, wings, burgers, and more. They welcome dogs on the patio and even have live music outside during the warmer months.
Bike Rack Brewing
Located at 8th St. Market, Bike Rack Brewing has an awesome, shaded pet-friendly patio. Bring your dog along to enjoy live music, good company, and nice weather. More info here.
Bentonville Brewing
Not only can you enjoy a brew and bites from Burg der Gastropub or various food trucks, but your dog can also make new friends at the small dog park adjacent to the Bentonville Brewing outdoor patio. More info here.
Rope Hounds
Rope Hounds handcrafts high-quality pet accessories from rock climbing ropes. Here you can find collars, leashes, trail bells, dog seat belts, and more. Rope Hounds isn’t just for dogs. Take a seat at the high-top or in the lounge with your dog and enjoy an Ozark Beer. More info here.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is a stunning, world-renowned art museum right here in Bentonville. The 120-acres of outdoor grounds are just as stunning as some of the art inside. You can find more than five miles of walking and biking trails throughout the grounds. Bring your dog along for a beautiful walk around one of Bentonville’s most cherished gems, and don’t forget to take some pictures of them enjoying the outdoor art. More info here.
Compton Gardens & Arboretum
Compton Gardens & Arboretum transports you to a peaceful setting situated on six acres just two blocks north of downtown Bentonville. Enjoy the walking paths, trees, and plants as you stroll through the gardens. More info here.