Dog Friendly Restaurants in Bentonville, AR

There are 21 pet friendly restaurants in Bentonville that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables. Need help to decide where to eat? Here’s a detailed description of each restaurant, along with pictures and reviews from other dog owners. Coming from out of town? Get a discounted rate on pet friendly hotels in Bentonville. Bone appetit!

Three Dog Bakery

Your dog will love visiting Three Dog Bakery. The bakery offers seasonal treats, gourmet dog pastries, stylish supplies like new leashes and collars, and more. Fresh treats and pastries are accompanied by an ingredient list so you know exactly what you’re giving your dog. More info here.

Osage Park

Osage Park is one of Bentonville’s newest attractions. Explore the boardwalks that take you through the 12-acre wetland ecosystem at this outdoor escape. There’s even a 2-acre dog park for your pooch to enjoy! More info here.

Pet-friendly hotels

Bentonville has several pet-friendly hotels. Please call the property before booking for specific details and policies. Additionally, most hotels do not allow you to leave your pet by itself while you leave.

Avid Hotel

Bentonville Super 8

Days Inn & Suites

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton

EconoLodge Inn & Suites

Element Hotel by Westin

Home2 Suites

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham

Quaity Inn

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

Wingate by Wyndham

Cool Wag

If you’re planning on hitting the trails all day, consider taking them to Cool Wag, a locally-owned and managed doggy daycare on five acres on the east side of Bentonville. Cool Wag offers daycare, boarding, trailing, bath & spa services, and more. By the time you pick up your pooch, they’ll have forgotten you event left them. Call 479-250-1880 for availability and details. More info here.

The HUB Bike Lounge

The HUB Bike Lounge is centered around bikes, beer, coffee, cocktails, and adventures. Bring your pup along to enjoy some time on the patio while you sip your favorite coffee or (in my opinion) the best frozen margaritas in town. More info here.

Bentonville Bark Park

Does your dog frequently get the zoomies? As long as your dog meets the requirements, feel free to take them to Bentonville Bark Park, located at 2400 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712 to burn off their extra energy. More info here.

Moosejaw

Moosejaw is a pet-friendly outdoor adventure retail store located on the Bentonville square. When you bring your dog in, they’ll take its picture and add it to their dog wall of fame! More info here.

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve

In addition to the 17+ miles of mountain biking trails, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve also boasts two miles of paved walking trails. You and your dog will love the sights and sounds as you make your way through Coler. More info here.

Pedaler’s Pub

Pedaler’s Pub serves hand made, old world, wood fired craft pizzas, wings, burgers, and more. They welcome dogs on the patio and even have live music outside during the warmer months.

Bike Rack Brewing

Located at 8th St. Market, Bike Rack Brewing has an awesome, shaded pet-friendly patio. Bring your dog along to enjoy live music, good company, and nice weather. More info here.

Bentonville Brewing

Not only can you enjoy a brew and bites from Burg der Gastropub or various food trucks, but your dog can also make new friends at the small dog park adjacent to the Bentonville Brewing outdoor patio. More info here.

Rope Hounds

Rope Hounds handcrafts high-quality pet accessories from rock climbing ropes. Here you can find collars, leashes, trail bells, dog seat belts, and more. Rope Hounds isn’t just for dogs. Take a seat at the high-top or in the lounge with your dog and enjoy an Ozark Beer. More info here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is a stunning, world-renowned art museum right here in Bentonville. The 120-acres of outdoor grounds are just as stunning as some of the art inside. You can find more than five miles of walking and biking trails throughout the grounds. Bring your dog along for a beautiful walk around one of Bentonville’s most cherished gems, and don’t forget to take some pictures of them enjoying the outdoor art. More info here.

Compton Gardens & Arboretum

Compton Gardens & Arboretum transports you to a peaceful setting situated on six acres just two blocks north of downtown Bentonville. Enjoy the walking paths, trees, and plants as you stroll through the gardens. More info here.