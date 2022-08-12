Dogs welcome here in Fayetteville, AR
Dog Friendly Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR
There are 44 pet friendly restaurants in Fayetteville that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables. Need help to decide where to eat? Here’s a detailed description of each restaurant, along with pictures and reviews from other dog owners. Coming from out of town? Get a discounted rate on pet friendly hotels in Fayetteville. Bone appetit!
Tacos 4 Life
Mojo’s Pints & Pies
Apple Blossom Brewing Company
Nomads Music Lounge
Good Dog Cafe
Sassy’s Red House
Smitty’s Garage Burgers & Beer
Mellow Mushroom
Wasabi
Grub’s Bar & Grille
Little Bread Company
Jammin Java
Onyx Coffee Lab
Rolando’s Restaurante
Savoy Tea Fayetteville
Newk’s Eatery
Shake’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie
Slim Chickens
Lucky Luke’s BBQ
The Flying Burrito Company
Shogun
Bars and Breweries
Bars:
- Kingfish
- Bugsy’s
- Dickson Street Pub
- C4 Nightclub & Lounge
- The Cork & Keg
- Maxine’s Tap Room
- Puritan Coffee and Beer (patio)
- Odd Soul (Springdale)
Breweries:
- Core Brewery Springdale-even has a dog park!
- Boston Mountain Brewery
- Apple Blossom Brewery (Patio)
- Fossil Cove Brewery (Patio only)
- Columbus House Brewery
- Saddlebock Brewery- Springdale
- Brick Street Brew Co- Rogers
- Sassafras Springs Winery
- Tonitown Winery
Restaurant Patios
- Good Dog Cafe-inside & outside
- Grub’s Bar & Grill Downtown
- Sassy’s (Red House & Wedington Locations)
- Bordino’s patio
- Mojo’s Pints & Pies
- East Side Grill
- Chipotle on Dickson
- Meiji Japanese Sushi
- Smitty’s Garage
- Yacht Club on College Ave.
- Nomads Fayetteville
- Jammin Java on the Square
- Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
- Theo’s patio
- Foghorns Wings (all locations)
- Wasabi
- Sabor Guacamole
- Farmers Table
- Slim Chickens
- Little Bread Co.
- US Pizza
Other dog friendly places
- Academy Sports
- Homestead Market (by ONF)
- Adventure Subaru
- All My Treasures Flea Market
- St. Pauls Episcopal Church*(the 7:30am service on Sunday morning is pet friendly)
- Home Depot-Fayetteville
- Phat Tire Bike Shop
- Liquor World
- Dickson Street Liquor
- Premier Wine & Spirits
- The Bottle Wine & Spirits
- Lowes-Fayetteville
- Westwood Gardens
- Tractor Supply
- Orchlins
- Lewis & Clark Outfitters