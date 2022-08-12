Dogs welcome here in Fayetteville, AR

Dog Friendly Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR

There are 44 pet friendly restaurants in Fayetteville that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables. Need help to decide where to eat? Here’s a detailed description of each restaurant, along with pictures and reviews from other dog owners. Coming from out of town? Get a discounted rate on pet friendly hotels in Fayetteville. Bone appetit!

Bars and Breweries Bars: Kingfish

Bugsy’s

Dickson Street Pub

C4 Nightclub & Lounge

The Cork & Keg

Maxine’s Tap Room

Puritan Coffee and Beer (patio)

Odd Soul (Springdale) Breweries: Core Brewery Springdale-even has a dog park!

Boston Mountain Brewery

Apple Blossom Brewery (Patio)

Fossil Cove Brewery (Patio only)

Columbus House Brewery

Saddlebock Brewery- Springdale

Brick Street Brew Co- Rogers

Sassafras Springs Winery

Tonitown Winery

Restaurant Patios Good Dog Cafe-inside & outside

Grub’s Bar & Grill Downtown

Sassy’s (Red House & Wedington Locations)

Bordino’s patio

Mojo’s Pints & Pies

East Side Grill

Chipotle on Dickson

Meiji Japanese Sushi

Smitty’s Garage

Yacht Club on College Ave.

Nomads Fayetteville

Jammin Java on the Square

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Theo’s patio

Foghorns Wings (all locations)

Wasabi

Sabor Guacamole

Farmers Table

Slim Chickens

Little Bread Co.

US Pizza