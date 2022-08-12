Dogs welcome here in Fayetteville, AR

Dog Friendly Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR

There are 44 pet friendly restaurants in Fayetteville that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables. Need help to decide where to eat? Here’s a detailed description of each restaurant, along with pictures and reviews from other dog owners. Coming from out of town? Get a discounted rate on pet friendly hotels in Fayetteville. Bone appetit!

Tacos 4 Life

Fayetteville, AR

Mojo’s Pints & Pies

Fayetteville, AR

Apple Blossom Brewing Company

Fayetteville, AR

Nomads Music Lounge

Fayetteville, AR

Good Dog Cafe

Fayetteville, AR

Sassy’s Red House

Fayetteville, AR

Smitty’s Garage Burgers & Beer

Fayetteville, AR

Mellow Mushroom

Fayetteville, AR

Wasabi

Fayetteville, AR

Grub’s Bar & Grille

Fayetteville, AR

Little Bread Company

Fayetteville, AR

Jammin Java

Fayetteville, AR

Onyx Coffee Lab

Fayetteville, AR

Rolando’s Restaurante

Fayetteville, AR

Savoy Tea Fayetteville

Fayetteville, AR

Newk’s Eatery

Fayetteville, AR

Shake’s Frozen Custard

Fayetteville, AR

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Fayetteville, AR

Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie

Fayetteville, AR

Slim Chickens

Fayetteville, AR

Lucky Luke’s BBQ

Fayetteville, AR

The Flying Burrito Company

Fayetteville, AR

Shogun

Fayetteville, AR

Bars and Breweries

Bars:

  • Kingfish
  • Bugsy’s
  • Dickson Street Pub
  • C4 Nightclub & Lounge
  • The Cork & Keg
  • Maxine’s Tap Room
  • Puritan Coffee and Beer (patio)
  • Odd Soul (Springdale)

Breweries:

  • Core Brewery Springdale-even has a dog park!
  • Boston Mountain Brewery
  • Apple Blossom Brewery (Patio)
  • Fossil Cove Brewery (Patio only)
  • Columbus House Brewery
  • Saddlebock Brewery- Springdale
  • Brick Street Brew Co- Rogers 
  • Sassafras Springs Winery
  • Tonitown Winery

Restaurant Patios

  • Good Dog Cafe-inside & outside
  • Grub’s Bar & Grill Downtown
  • Sassy’s (Red House & Wedington Locations)
  • Bordino’s patio
  • Mojo’s Pints & Pies
  • East Side Grill
  • Chipotle on Dickson
  • Meiji Japanese Sushi
  • Smitty’s Garage
  • Yacht Club on College Ave.
  • Nomads Fayetteville
  • Jammin Java on the Square
  • Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
  • Theo’s patio
  • Foghorns Wings (all locations)
  • Wasabi
  • Sabor Guacamole
  • Farmers Table
  • Slim Chickens
  • Little Bread Co.
  • US Pizza

Other dog friendly places

  • Academy Sports
  • Homestead Market (by ONF)
  • Adventure Subaru 
  • All My Treasures Flea Market
  • St. Pauls Episcopal Church*(the 7:30am service on Sunday morning is pet friendly)
  • Home Depot-Fayetteville
  • Phat Tire Bike Shop
  • Liquor World
  • Dickson Street Liquor
  • Premier Wine & Spirits
  • The Bottle Wine & Spirits
  • Lowes-Fayetteville
  • Westwood Gardens
  • Tractor Supply
  • Orchlins
  • Lewis & Clark Outfitters