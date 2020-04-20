‘Bentonville Bodega’ open for online shopping

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ‘Bentonville Bodega’ opened its doors for online shopping on Monday, according to a release from the marketing agency Resplendent Hospitality.

Ropeswing Hospitality Group partnered with small and essential businesses in an effort to provide the community a one-stop-shop of Northwest Arkansas-based vendors.

The ‘bodega’ is run out of the The Holler at the 8th Street Market and includes everything from pantry and cleaning needs to produce, meal kits, drinks and home goods.

Partners in the endeavor include:

Airship Coffee

Sweet Freedom Cheese

Markham & Fitz

Pressroom

The Holler

The Preacher’s Son

BlakeSt

Fifth Street Studios

Hillfolk Shop

CO-OP

To order, visit bentonvillebodega.com. Pickup is at The Holler at 8th Street Market daily from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Online orders will be available for pickup the following day during the 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. pickup window.

When you arrive, call 479-250-0070 and your order will be delivered to your car curbside.