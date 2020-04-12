Easter scavenger hunt re-imagined during COVID-19 crisis

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local church in Northwest Arkansas hosted a very unique Easter scavenger hunt to maintain social distancing.

Key Point Church in Bentonville hosted a “drive” Easter scavenger hunt for families where participants received clues to different landmarks around Northwest Arkansas. The entirety of the scavenger hunt was played without participants leaving their cars.

Amber D’Angelo and her family took part in the hunt and felt it was something great her family could do to still celebrate Easter.

“There was a scripter to read when we got there and we were also encouraged to pray over the landmark and the people there and what it represented in the community,” said D’Angelo.

Key Point Church will be hosting three online services for Easter Sunday at 9:00, 10:30, and noon.