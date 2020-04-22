Extension Homemakers Council donates over 4,000 masks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — The Washington County Extension Homemakers Council combined efforts with other Cooperative Extension Service volunteers to sew over 4,000 face masks to be donated to Northwest Arkansas medical personnel and front line workers.

The EHC along with Washington County 4-H youth members, Master Gardeners and their family members and friends created and donated the masks in as little as four weeks’ time, impacting over 45 different medical and public safety facilities.

Face masks can:

Prevent you from touching your nose and mouth and spreading germs from your hand

Protect your nose and mouth from large infected respiratory droplets from other people’s sneezes and coughs, but they don’t protect against tiny aerosol particles

Keep others safe by limiting the transfer of infected respiratory drops from your coughs and sneezes onto surfaces that others may touch

The EHC says its primary goal right now is to continue to sew mask and focus on informing and educating the community on the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see the CDC’s guidelines on face masks, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.